'It’s like living in a horror movie’ – Thousands forced to evacuate as wildfires engulf Greek island

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Galatsona, on the island of Evia, Greece

More than 2,000 people on the Greek island of Evia were force to evacuate by boat over the weekend as raging wildfires continued to spread .

Photos showed devastated residents standing under amber skies amid searing heat as they waited to be rescued from the island, which is Greece’s largest by area and population after Crete.

Elderly members of the community were carried to safety, as other locals walked along the roadside to find help.

Greek officials said at least 570 firefighters were working to bring the fires under control, which were triggered by the country’s worst heat in 30 years – a consequence of a warming planet.

The scenes from Greece come as the United Nations released a new landmark report yesterday that found humans have pushed the climate into “unprecedented” territory.

The vast study, from more than 200 authors, states that there is no longer any scientific doubt that humans are fuelling climate change.

Last month was the world’s worst July for wildfires since records began in 2003, with wildfires burning in Turkey, Italy, Spain and Lebanon.

The United States also recorded punishing temperatures, with heat in Montana reaching more than 20 degrees above normal last month.

Northern Ireland also broke a record, recording its highest temperature to date of 31.4C.

Speaking at an emergency briefing on Sunday, Greece’s deputy civil protection minister, Nikos Hardalias, said that aircraft attempting to drop water on to the flames were experiencing difficulties due to the poor visibility created by the rising smoke.

“It’s like a horror movie,” a 38-year-old pregnant evacuee said, according to Reuters. “But now this is not the movie, this is real life, this is the horror that we have lived with for the last week.”

The European Union has deployed more than a dozen planes, three helicopters, 250 other vehicles and about 1,300 first responders to fight blazes across southern Europe.

With aid coming from at least 12 EU member countries, the bloc’s leaders have said it ranks among the continent’s largest-ever fire missions, underscoring the need to “prioritise crisis response also at a European level”.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked all countries that had sent resources and assistance.





© Washington Post