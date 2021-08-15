‘It’s like hell on Earth’ — Europe’s hottest spot left reeling

A helicopter drops water over a wildfire in the Monte Castillo area, near Tivoli, just a few miles from Rome. Picture by Cecilia Fabiano/AP

A tiny town tucked into the folds of eastern Sicily, Floridia is known for producing edible snails, oranges and lemons, and not much else.

Tourists may be drawn to picturesque nearby Syracuse, a port that has ancient Greek origins and was once the largest city in the ancient world.

But Floridia until now has been content to bask in relative obscurity.

All that changed last week when a local weather station recorded a temperature of 48.8C, raising fears over climate change in Europe.

It was a record not only for Italy, where authorities were putting more cities on red alert for the heat wave, but for Europe, surpassing the previous 48C record, set by Athens in 1977.

“In the last few weeks the temperatures have been pretty high — in July we reached around 41C. But the heat this week is really a record — it has never happened before in our town,” said Marco Carianni, the mayor of Floridia.

Family business owner Giusi Pappalardo has suffered the loss of 80pc of her “crop”. She raises edible snails, which are considered a delicacy with their own dedicated annual festival.

“We found them all dead,” she said. “They were cooked by the sun, in our farmland. It has never happened before. We counted 80 kilos of dead ones.”

Snails are not the only creatures overwhelmed by the heat wave. In the nearby town of Lentini mayor Saverio Bosco banned dog walks from 10am to 7pm, with pets forced to stay indoors all day.

“In the last months I have seen at least 30 dogs with their paws blistered by the hot asphalt,” said Roberta Caracciolo, who runs a dog grooming service.

Antonio Destro is a farmer with 200 cattle near the town of Lentini, where the temperature reached 47C on Tuesday.

“Each animal drinks 100 litres a day. We’re going to have to make use of every available well,” he said.

Mariano Gervasi has a farm business growing lemons, oranges and limes. Because of the heat and the drought, production will be down about 40pc this year. “The last time it rained here was in April,” he said.

In Floridia, a town of 22,000, bars were doing a brisk business in ice-cold drinks. “It is far too hot for our machines as well. Our air-conditioners stopped working for five hours that day,” said cafe owner Danilo Mansueto.

Despite the stifling heat, Antonino Maesano, 80, was determined to do his daily walk to the local old people’s cultural centre. "The heat never used to be like this. These temperatures will kill us all,” he said.

Meanwhile wildfires continue to spread across the countryside because of a lethal combination of the hot weather and arsonists — 47pc of towns in Sicily have been hit by fires in July and August. There are moves to ban traditional beach barbecues on an upcoming feast day.

Italians sought respite from the aptly named Lucifer anticyclone which brought hot air from Africa this weekend.

Temperatures in the mid-40s Celsius were expected for the Sicilian cities of Palermo and Catania, and as high as 37C for Rome, Florence and Bologna.

Authorities in Italy expanded the number of cities on red alert for health risks to 16 as a heat wave engulfed Southern Europe. Spain was expected to endure its hottest day of the year yesterday, with temperatures topping 45C.

However, there is hope for Floridia. Heavy showers are soon expected to hit Sicily and bring lower temperatures.

But the heat wave is not unique to Italy. July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration blamed climate change for the high temperatures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday urged authorities to strengthen their efforts to fight wildfires across northeastern Siberia, calling the situation “unprecedented” as fires threatened people’s homes.

Speaking in a video call with top officials, Mr Putin noted that 13 forest fires in the Sakha-Yakutia region are raging within 5km of populated areas and emphasised the need to closely monitor the situation to protect residents.

Yakutia is the largest of Russia’s 85 regions, a vast territory bigger than Argentina. It has faced a spell of particularly devastating wildfires this year following months of hot, dry weather and record-breaking temperatures.

Flames previously threatened a dozen villages, and several were evacuated. The provincial capital of Yakutsk, several other cities and hundreds of villages have been blanketed in choking smoke from the blazes.

Meanwhile in Turkey, a firefighting plane from Russia yesterday crashed in a mountainous area in southern Turkey, killing the eight crew members and emergency workers aboard.

Turkey has fought 300 wildfires in the last 16 days that have killed eight other people, consumed forests and homes and sent thousands fleeing.

Wildfires in Turkey’s Mediterranean region began in late July and have incinerated thousands of acres of forests, mostly in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya.

But northern Turkey was last week hit by flash floods that killed at least 44 people and turned streets into raging torrents. Rescue teams and sniffer dogs are continuing the painstaking task of trying to locate residents.

Climate scientists say that climate change is leading to extreme weather events as the world warms because of the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Such calamities are expected to happen more frequently as the planet warms.

Experts in Turkey, however, say interference with rivers and improper construction were also contributors to the massive damage in Turkey’s floods. One geologist explained that river bed narrowing was the cause, and said humans were to blame for last week’s disaster.

