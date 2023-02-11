| 7.6°C Dublin

‘It’s just like the Crimea invasion’ – Serbs planning attack with Wagner’s help, Kosovo leader claims

Kosovo president Vjosa Osmani Expand

Nick Squires

Mercenaries from Russia’s notorious Wagner Group are helping Serbian paramilitaries to smuggle weapons and unmarked military uniforms into Kosovo, the country’s president warned yesterday .

The secret operation is designed to lay the groundwork for a potential hybrid attack by Serbia to grab Kosovan territory, Vjosa Osmani claimed.

