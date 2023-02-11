‘It’s just like the Crimea invasion’ – Serbs planning attack with Wagner’s help, Kosovo leader claims

Mercenaries from Russia’s notorious Wagner Group are helping Serbian paramilitaries to smuggle weapons and unmarked military uniforms into Kosovo, the country’s president warned yesterday .

The secret operation is designed to lay the groundwork for a potential hybrid attack by Serbia to grab Kosovan territory, Vjosa Osmani claimed.

The alleged preparations are similar to those undertaken by Russia before its annexation of Crimea in 2014, when Russian soldiers wearing uniforms stripped of insignia – dubbed “little green men” – paved the way for the peninsula’s secession from Kyiv.

“They bring in weapons and uniforms but they are not formally part of the Serbian army. Serbia wants to achieve its aims without it being called a military operation,” said Ms Osmani in the presidential office in Pristina, Kosovo’s capital.

The Serb objective was to “prepare situations for a possible annexation – not through a traditional military operation but through a hybrid sort of attack,” she added.

The border between Kosovo and Serbia, one of the most incendiary fault lines in the Balkans, has for months been wracked by tensions that were initially caused by a dispute over driving licences.

Ethnic Serbs, who make up the majority of northern Kosovo’s population, were furious at being ordered to ditch their Serbian-issued licences and number plates and use replacements issued by Kosovo.

Road blocks and barricades were erected by ethnic Serbs as police and protesters exchanged shots.

The crisis grew so bad in December that President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia, who does not recognise Kosovo’s independence, threatened to send troops into its northern region to quell it.

Ms Osmani said Belgrade was stoking tensions in league with Russia’s Wagner Group, which was advertising for Serbian recruits for the Ukraine war. The covert strategy to smuggle arms for a suspected annexation has been taking place for at least six months, she added.

The secret operation was “precisely” the same as that used by Vladimir Putin in Crimea nine years ago, she claimed. “If you look at what Putin did in 2014 it is the same playbook. Initially, he instrumentalised Russians who lived there, then he was creating all kinds of false flag operations and then he sent in these paramilitary groups.

“There is clear evidence that Serb paramilitary groups have been planning and organising this (with Wagner). How many were at the border or inside (Kosovo territory)? That’s an issue that is still being investigated.”

Serbia has denied that mercenaries from the Wagner Group had a role in the stand-off with Kosovo.

Many Balkans experts are sceptical that Serbia would try to annex northern Kosovo, because it would lead to a confrontation with the Nato-led KFOR (Kosovo Force), which includes American and British soldiers.

“As long as KFOR is based in Kosovo I don’t think Serbia will take military action,” said Helena Ivanov, a Belgrade-based Balkans expert with the Henry Jackson Society think tank.

“Serbia is not going to enter a war with Nato. It did that once and it lost. It’s not going to do it again. KFOR’s presence is a deterrent for both sides.”

But President Osmani recalled there was widespread scepticism early last February when it seemed Russia might invade Ukraine. “Two or three days before the invasion of Ukraine, I was listening to so many world leaders saying ‘Putin is not that stupid, he’s not going to do that’. We hear that now about Vucic – ‘he’s not that stupid, he’s not going to do it’.”

Just because KFOR is in Kosovo it "doesn't mean that Vucic would never attempt it. I'm not saying he will but we always need to be ready, to prevent such a scenario," she said.