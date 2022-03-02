| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It’s difficult to negotiate with a madman like Putin,’ says DCU conflict resolution expert forced to flee Kyiv

Dr Abel Polese tells of fears over Putin’s nuclear threat and rush to escape Russian invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin Expand
Abel Polese Expand

Close

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Abel Polese

Abel Polese

/

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

A DCU expert in international conflict resolution who had to flee Kyiv as the Russian invasion started says it is very difficult to see an outcome from peace talks because it is so difficult to negotiate with “madman” Vladimir Putin.

Dr Abel Polese is a senior research fellow in international conflict resolution and reconstruction with a particular interest in post-Soviet politics and societies.

Most Watched

Privacy