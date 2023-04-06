Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care with breathing difficulties

Controversial former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (86) spent the night in intensive care in a cardiac unit at Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital after suffering breathing problems.

The billionaire media tycoon, who made his fortune from commercial television, has suffered repeated bouts of ill health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week.

“He has been admitted to intensive care because a problem caused by an infection has not been resolved but he is speaking,” said Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani, a long-time ally of Mr Berlusconi.

Italian media reports said Mr Berlusconi was taken to hospital yesterday morning after complaining of breathing difficulties.

His eldest daughter Marina and his brother Paolo visited him during the day, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported.

Mr Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party is part of Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, although he does not have a role in government.

Ms Meloni sent a goodwill message on social media.

“Sincere and affectionate wishes for a speedy recovery to Silvio Berlusconi,” she wrote, adding “Forza, Silvio [Come on, Silvio].”

Mr Berlusconi built Italy’s biggest commercial TV network and gained an international profile as owner of European soccer champions AC Milan before entering politics in 1994 when the previous political class was brought down by a corruption scandal.

His health has deteriorated in recent years. He had heart surgery in 2016, has also had prostate cancer, and has been repeatedly admitted to hospital over the past couple of years after contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

Mr Berlusconi stepped down as prime minister for the last time in 2011 as Italy came close to a Greek-style debt crisis and weighed down by his own scandals, including his notorious “bunga bunga” parties.

An Italian court acquitted Mr Berlusconi in February over allegations of paying witnesses to lie in an underage prostitution case that has dogged the former prime minister for more than a decade.