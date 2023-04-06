| 6.4°C Dublin

Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care with breathing difficulties

Former prime minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi. Photo: Reuters/Remo Casilli/File Photo Expand

Federico Macciano

Controversial former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (86) spent the night in intensive care in a cardiac unit at Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital after suffering breathing problems.

The billionaire media tycoon, who made his fortune from commercial television, has suffered repeated bouts of ill health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week.

