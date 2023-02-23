| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Italy’s right-wing women are ‘getting uglier’ says ally of PM Giorgia Meloni

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Expand
Ignazio La Russa Expand

Close

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Ignazio La Russa

Ignazio La Russa

/

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Nick Squires

Right-wing women in Italian politics are not as good looking as they used to be, an ally of the prime minister has said – sparking demands that he resign.

Ignazio La Russa, one of the founders of Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, added that he would be dismayed if one of his three sons was gay, and complained that “political correctness” prevented him from speaking of his admiration for fascist dictator and Hitler ally Benito Mussolini.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Giorgia Meloni

Most Watched

Privacy