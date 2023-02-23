Italy’s right-wing women are ‘getting uglier’ says ally of PM Giorgia Meloni

Right-wing women in Italian politics are not as good looking as they used to be, an ally of the prime minister has said – sparking demands that he resign.

Ignazio La Russa, one of the founders of Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, added that he would be dismayed if one of his three sons was gay, and complained that “political correctness” prevented him from speaking of his admiration for fascist dictator and Hitler ally Benito Mussolini.

Opposition politicians said he was sexist, bigoted and homophobic, adding that he was not fit to hold office.

“The aesthetic level of right-wing women has fallen, while their quality, their capability, has increased,” he said in a TV interview on Tuesday. “I don’t look at left-wing women.”

Laura Boldrini, a centre-left politician said: “Parliamentarians should not have to answer to the aesthetic standards of Ignazio La Russa. In any other country, he would be forced to resign.”

Mr La Russa, who is speaker of the Senate, the upper house of parliament, was asked how he would feel if one of his grown-up sons – named Geronimo, Leonardo Apache and Lorenzo – had turned out to be homosexual.

“I would be sorry. It would be as if he was a Milan fan, and therefore different to me,” said the 75-year-old, who is a supporter of Milan’s football rivals, Inter.

“A heterosexual father wants his son to be like him.”

Alessandro Zan, a gay Democratic MP, said: “To compare the sexual orientation of someone, which is something that a person does not choose, with being a football fan is very disheartening as well as being offensive.”

Defending his remarks in Corriere della Sera yesterday, Mr La Russa said he had just answered the questions honestly.