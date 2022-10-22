Italy’s new right-wing PM Giorgia Meloni picks moderates for key cabinet jobs

Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi looks to new Italian PM Giorgia Meloni after her meeting with President Sergio Mattarella yesterday. Photo: Gregorio Borgia/ AP Photo

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new prime minister, last night appointed a former head of the European Parliament as her deputy as she sought to allay fears Italy is retreating from the EU and going soft on Vladimir Putin.

Ms Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots, picked relative moderates to run key ministries, after she was finally made Italy’s first female prime minister yesterday.

The appointments appeared to be a concession to political opponents who had warned that the new administration will be packed with extremists nostalgic for the days of Benito Mussolini.

Italy’s new deputy minister will be Antonio Tajani, who will also hold the role of foreign minister. He is a close ally of Silvio Berlusconi but is considered to be more measured.

Mr Berlusconi caused a furore this week after it emerged from leaked audio recordings that he blamed the Ukrainians for starting the war, claiming baselessly that Volodymyr Zelensky, the president, had torn up a peace accord and “tripled” attacks against Russian forces in the separatist Donbas prior to the invasion in February.

He also revealed that he had received 20 bottles of vodka and “a very sweet letter” from Mr Putin as an 86th birthday present last month, in the midst of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ms Meloni had reportedly told the former prime minister to “keep his mouth shut” when they held a meeting with Sergio Mattarella, the president, yesterday as they sought approval for their new coalition.

The new economy minister will be Giancarlo Giorgetti, a member of the right-wing League party and also seen as a safe pair of hands.

A veteran political wheeler- dealer, Mr Giorgetti is viewed as a moderate and relatively pro-European member of the League.

He is regarded as far less mercurial than Matteo Salvini, the League’s outspoken leader. Mr Salvini was made minister of infrastructure and will also share the role of deputy prime minister with Mr Tajani.

In his last press conference, Mario Draghi, the outgoing prime minister, said that Italy must remain at the centre of the EU under the new administration. “The EU is fundamental. Italy must be at the centre of the European project with the credibility, authoritativeness and determination fitting of a great country like ours,” Mr Draghi said.

The appointment of experienced figures in key ministerial positions may offset the unpredictability of Mr Berlusconi. The right-wing alliance has had a rocky time since winning the general election last month.

Mr Berlusconi and Ms Meloni clashed over ministerial appointments.

The former prime minister was seen to tell one of her most senior allies, who is now speaker of the upper house, to “f*** off” during an altercation in parliament. He was then seen to have written notes in which he described Ms Meloni as arrogant and overbearing.

Mr Berlusconi may be have caused embarrassment with his pro-Putin apologism, but Ms Meloni needs him and his party if she is to have a majority in parliament.

Leading Italy’s 68th government since 1946, Ms Meloni faces a range of daunting ­challenges, including a looming recession, rising energy bills and how to present a united front over the Ukraine war.

The government will be formally sworn in this morning, after which it will face confidence votes in both houses of parliament next week.

