Italy’s most wanted mafia boss arrested after 30 years on the run

A composite picture showing a computer generated image released by tihe Italian Police, right, and a picture of Mafia top boss Matteo Messina Denaro. Italian police say Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, they arrested Italy's No. 1 fugitive, Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, on run for 30 years. (Italian Police, LaPresse via AP) Expand

Chris Stevenson

Italy’s most wanted mafia boss who had been on the run for three decades has been arrested at a private hospital in the Sicilian capital of Palermo, police have said.

Prosecutors say Matteo Messina Denaro is a boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia.

