Italy’s Giorgia Meloni takes aim at surrogacy ‘tourism’ with threat of €1m fine

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Yara Nardi

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Yara Nardi

Nick Squires

Italians who travel overseas to arrange surrogate pregnancies face two years in prison or a €1m fine – as their prime minister attempts to eliminate “procreative tourism”.

Employing surrogate mothers has been illegal in Italy for almost 20 years, but proposals outlined by Giorgia Meloni, the country’s right-wing prime minister, would extend the prohibition to couples seeking to have a child in countries where the practice is legal, such as the US, Canada and India.

