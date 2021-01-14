Italy's former PM Berlusconi in hospital with heart problems - doctor

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been urgently admitted to hospital in Monaco because of heart problems, his personal doctor told Reuters on Thursday. Alberto Zangrillo said he saw Berlusconi on Monday and decided to transfer him to a nearby hospital because he did not think it prudent to bring him to Italy, which is some 15 km (10 miles) from the small city-state. Italy’s ANSA news agency first reported the news. It was not immediately clear if the health emergency had been overcome. The 84-year-old media tycoon underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer. Last September he was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus. He later told reporters that the virus had posed “the most dangerous challenge” of his life. Berlusconi has spent much of his time recuperating at his daughter Marina’s house in Provence, southeast France. Berlusconi also remains head of the opposition Forza Italia party. His illness comes as Italy has been hit by political chaos after a junior coalition party quit the government, depriving it of a majority in parliament. Newspapers have speculated that some Forza Italia lawmakers might agree to desert party ranks and help prop up Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to prevent early elections.

Reuters