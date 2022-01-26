Italy’s deposed royals say state should return €300m worth of jewels

For more than 75 years they have been hidden away in Rome – a dazzling collection of tiaras, earrings, necklaces and brooches. Now Italy’s once-exiled royal family wants them back.

The House of Savoy has embarked on a campaign to reclaim the collection, which they lost in 1946 when the monarchy was abolished and Italy was declared a republic.

Ever since, the jewels, which were worn by Italian princesses and queens, have been kept in a vault in the Bank of Italy in Rome.

They have never been formally valued but are reportedly worth up to €300m. They include pink diamonds mounted on brooches, long strands of pearls and jewel-encrusted tiaras.

The collection comprises nearly 7,000 precious stones and about 2,000 pearls.

For the first time, the House of Savoy is calling for the treasure to be handed back.

A meeting was held yesterday between the Bank of Italy and lawyers for the Savoys, including Prince Vittorio Emanuele, the son of Italy’s last king, Umberto II.

It heralds the start of a long process in which the bank will probably have to defer to the government as to the fate of the jewels.

At the end of the war, Italians voted in a referendum to abolish the monarchy and Umberto had to abdicate in June 1946. He lived the rest of his life in Portugal. Male members of the Savoy House were not allowed to set foot in Italy until 2003.

The jewels were consigned to the “custody” of the governor of the bank, but the matter of who owned them was never established.

The Savoys, who provided Italy with kings from unification in the mid-19th century until their demise just after World War II, argue that they are private property that was never ceded to the Italian state.

“Italy should do what is right and fitting and restore the jewels to my family. The monetary value doesn’t interest us,” said Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, the highest-profile member of the former royal dynasty, who took part in an Italian version of Dancing with the Stars.

There is scant support for the restoration of the Italian monarchy, but the Savoys have never quite given up hope.

Last year, Prince Emanuele Filiberto, who a few years ago set up a food truck in Los Angeles – naming it The Prince of Venice after one of his many titles – said: “Look at Spain, where the king was restored after the Franco dictatorship. You never know.”

The prince insists the €300m value of the jewels is not what is at stake, but rather the treasure’s historic links to his family.

“What is more important is the historical and sentimental value that they have for the family,” he said. “Italy is about the only republic in the world where the private property of the ex-royal family is still in the hands of the state. It’s shameful.

“Even Russia and Yugoslavia restored private possessions to their royals. The jewellery has been hidden in a chest for more than 70 years.

“Unlike the crown jewels in the Tower of London, these have never even been on display to the public. It is time they were returned to the heirs of the royal family.”

Asked if the Savoys would establish a museum to display the jewels, he said: “We have to take this step by step. First, the Bank of Italy must return them and then the heirs of the royal family will decide what to do with them.”

