Italy warns it is not softening its stance on Med migrants

The crew of the Ocean Viking said Italian authorities instructed the ship to sail to Lampedusa. By mid-afternoon it was near the island but still in international waters.

It wasn't immediately clear if Ocean Viking would actually dock or if the migrants might be transferred to Italian coastguard or border police vessels and then taken ashore.

The Norwegian-flagged ship, which had appealed for days for a safe port, is operated by two humanitarian groups, Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) and SOS Mediterranee.

Ocean Viking carried out its first rescue, of 50 migrants who were struggling in an unseaworthy rubber dinghy launched by Libyan-based migrant smugglers, on September 8. The others were rescued the next day. Among the migrants is a one-year-old boy from Somalia.

"We just heard that we have been assigned a place of safety. We are now on our way to Lampedusa," said Erkinalp Kesikli, of Doctors Without Borders.

Migrants clapped with joy and excitement. "We are very happy about the news this morning. It amazes us," said Myriam Annie Malang, one of the migrants. "We are arriving at a place where people understand and listen to us. We are very happy to learn that we are disembarking in Lampedusa."

Malang said she had been beaten while detained in Libya, a common account of suffering among migrants waiting to depart the north African country on smugglers' boats. She said she had fled conflict between English and French-speaking communities in Cameroon.

The previous government, under a rigid anti-migrant policy led by right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, banned charity rescue boats from entering Italy's waters and disembarking migrants on Italy's shores.

Premier Giuseppe Conte's week-old coalition now contains the centre-left Democrats, whose leaders have called for a more humane policy on the rescue boats.

Italy's current and previous governments have insisted on more solidarity from fellow European Union nations, saying the migrants set out on their journeys seeking asylum or better economic conditions in Europe as a whole, not necessarily Italy.

Italy's new foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, leader of the coalition's senior partner, the populist 5-Star Movement, cautioned against concluding his government was softening its stance on private rescue boats.

"I believe there's a big misunderstanding about a safe port given to Ocean Viking," Di Maio said. "It was assigned a port because the EU adhered to our request to take the great share of the migrants."

Germany's interior minister said yesterday that his country will take in a quarter of migrants rescued off the Italian coast as the EU tries to find a solution to repeated stand-offs involving humanitarian groups' ships.

Without naming the countries, SOS Mediterranee said the 82 survivors would be resettled in "several states of the European Union".

The NGO's statement said yesterday's instruction to sail to Lampedusa "is an encouraging signal that several European states, including Italy, have agreed to work together".

Germany and other EU countries have advocated finding at least an interim solution to the impasse over rescues in the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of a meeting of the bloc's interior ministers on September 23 in Malta.

German interior minister Horst Seehofer was quoted as telling the Sueddeutsche Zeitung that talks are still ongoing "but if everything remains as discussed, we can take 25pc of the people rescued from distress at sea who turn up off Italy".

He said that, in practice, Germany has already taken in around that proportion to date. Italian state TV on Friday said France is considering a similar arrangement.

Di Maio also said he was working on aid deals that would improve economic conditions in the migrants' homelands and to achieve more bilateral repatriation agreements.

He stressed the "principle that whoever can't stay here must go back, and whoever can stay here, is in Europe and not in Italy".

