Italy ‘turns a blind eye’ to China’s secret policemen

Chinese police stations are believed to have been set up in cities such as Milan, above. Picture by Beata Zawrzel Expand

Close

Nick Squires

Italy has been accused of turning a blind eye to secret Chinese “police stations” set up in cities across the country, allegedly to intimidate and harass Chinese migrant communities.

A reportby Safeguard Defenders, a human rights organisation, claims Beijing has established more than 100 offices in 53 countries as part of a global network to target Chinese dissidents living abroad.

