Italy ‘turns a blind eye’ to China’s secret policemen

Italy has been accused of turning a blind eye to secret Chinese “police stations” set up in cities across the country, allegedly to intimidate and harass Chinese migrant communities.

A reportby Safeguard Defenders, a human rights organisation, claims Beijing has established more than 100 offices in 53 countries as part of a global network to target Chinese dissidents living abroad.

Italy was reportedly used as a testing ground for the scheme and is said to be home to 11 — the most in any one country. Locations are said to include Milan, Rome and Sicily.

Countries such as the UK, Germany, Spain, the US, Canada and New Zealand have announced national investigations into the claims — a station in Dublin’s Capel Street was closed in October after the Department of Foreign Affairs intervened. But Italy’s interior minister attempted to brush off the issue, saying police and intelligence services were “monitoring” the issue.

Matteo Piantedosi insisted only one credible “police station” had been discovered — in Prato, Florence — but it had closed. The lacklustre response has led to accusations that Italy is the weak link in European efforts to counter covert Chinese influence.

The minister’s remarks were “very disappointing”, Laura Harth, campaign director of Safeguard Defenders, said. “Italy has been particularly reluctant to act.”​

Beijing claims such outposts are simply administrative offices set up during the pandemic to help Chinese people living abroad renew their driving licences and passports. “Chinese public security stations... strictly abide by international law and fully respect the judicial sovereignty of other countries,” Wang Wenbin, the Chinese foreign affairs spokesman, said recently. But critics accuse Beijing of using the offices to intimidate and keep tabs on political opponents abroad, and “persuading” some accused of “crimes” to return to China to face justice.

The operation, known as “Fox Hunt”, has seen Beijing conduct 11,000 such forced returns worldwide between 2014 and 2022, Safeguard Defenders claims.

One case occurred in Prato, which has a large Chinese population working in clothes manufacturing. A Chinese man, identified only as “WJ”, had lived there since 2002 but was “convinced” to return to China in 2015 to face alleged criminal charges. He has not been heard of since, according to Espresso, an Italian news weekly.

Many such repatriated people end up in “re-education camps”, according to Riccardo Noury of Amnesty International in Italy. He accused Western countries of closing their eyes to human rights abuses in the pursuit of trade with Beijing.

Such commercial ties are particularly prominent in Italy, which exports goods worth €12.7bn, from fashion to food, to China annually.

In 2015, Italy agreed to joint patrols with Chinese police in its major Italian cities, ostensibly to provide assistance to Chinese tourists. © Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2022)