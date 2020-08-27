Italy rules out a new nationwide lockdown as cases rise

Italy has ruled out imposing a new nationwide lockdown despite an upsurge in coronavirus cases, as the country struggles to emerge from the worst recession in living memory.

The increase in contagion has been limited, with very low impact on health services, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

"I exclude the hypothesis of a lockdown for our country now," Mr Speranza (41) said at his Rome office yesterday.

"We have few cases and the situation is under control, with pressure on hospitals that is very low, minimal."

The minister noted that during the peak of the virus crisis Italy had 4,068 patients in intensive care, compared with just 66 as of last Tuesday.

"A generalised lockdown is not a prospect for us, also because we have reinforced the health service, we are faster at doing tests," said Mr Speranza, a lawmaker from junior coalition party Article One.

"We're also doing tests at airports for people who come from at-risk countries."

The average age of people who've tested positive in the last week is 30, and most have mild symptoms or none at all, he said.

The three-month national lockdown in Italy, the original European epicentre of the virus, took a heavy toll on the economy.

The Italian government forecasts that GDP will contract 8pc in 2020, while analysts see a 10pc decline.

The number of new cases has increased in recent weeks, with about half involving Italians returning from holidays either within the country or abroad. The increase is, however, smaller than in other European countries including Spain, France and Germany.

Irish Independent