| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Italy is planning to ban meat made in labs to protect its culture – here’s why

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's. Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo. Expand
Lab-grown meat Expand

Close

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's. Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's. Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo.

Lab-grown meat

Lab-grown meat

/

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's. Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo.

Nick Squires

Italy is to ban meat produced in laboratories and other synthetic foods as the government seeks to protect the country’s culinary history and Mediterranean diet.

Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister, added “food sovereignty” to her remit when she came to power in the autumn and now ministers have backed legislation blocking “test tube” food.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Giorgia Meloni

Most Watched

Privacy