Italy heatwave may crack Colosseum and halt production of wine and olive oil

Out of control: A firefighter observes the wildfire near Mariposa, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty

In Greece, a major fire has broken out in the south, burning homes in villages not far from the famous archaeological site of Ancient Olympia and prompting the evacuations of six villages.

The fire broke out yesterday near the villages of Krestena and Skillountia, which are south and south-east of Ancient Olympia. Authorities messaged residents there and in four other villages to evacuate quickly.

Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopoios said 125 firefighters and 43 fire engines were operating in the area, as well as four planes and four helicopters.

At least six more significant fires were burning across the country yesterday, according to the fire service, with three of those burning for several days. Mr Artopoios said 141 wildfires had started in Greece over the past three days.

The fire on the Greek island of Lesbos, which required the evacuation of more than 450 tourists and locals on Saturday, is slowly being controlled, with only scattered blazes late yesterday afternoon.



Hot and dry conditions, along with gusty winds, have prevailed for weeks in Greece.

A heatwave that arrived on Saturday pushed temperature past 41C in some places. The heat is expected to persist for several days.

Meanwhile, in the US, a destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park that was burning out of control yesterday through tinder-dry forest land has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year.

Thousands of residents have been forced to flee remote mountain communities.

About 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that includes steep terrain, sweltering temperatures and low humidity, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire erupted on Friday near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described “explosive fire behaviour” on Saturday as flames ran through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Temperatures in several parts of the country were expected to have reached 40C yesterday, prompting the National Research Council's Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate (CNR-ISAC) to issue a rare tornado warning for central Italy.

Since May, national temperatures have been at least two to three degrees above the seasonal average.

Bologna, Florence, Milan, Rome and Venice were among the cities on alert yesterday.

The CNR-ISAC also warned extreme temperatures and solar radiation combined with dust and pollution could cause fractures in marble, limestone and other stone used to construct the Colosseum and the Roman Forum.

“We see the immediate effects on our monuments after flooding or heavy rain, but there is also impact caused by slow and continual change over time,” said the CNR’s Alessandra Bonazza.

“Higher temperatures of just a few degrees can affect building materials even if the effect is not immediately visible. It can cause irreversible damage.”

Soaring temperatures have coincided with the outbreak of several wildfires across the country. Italy’s national firefighting corps says it received calls to 32,921 wildfires from June 15 to July 21, and the number of fires was 4,040 higher than in the same period last year.

The agricultural sector is also bracing for widespread devastation from extreme heat and low rainfall.

In Greece, a major fire has broken out in the south, burning homes in villages not far from the famous archaeological site of Ancient Olympia and prompting the evacuations of six villages.

The fire broke out yesterday near the villages of Krestena and Skillountia, which are south and south-east of Ancient Olympia. Authorities messaged residents there and in four other villages to evacuate quickly.

Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopoios said 125 firefighters and 43 fire engines were operating in the area, as well as four planes and four helicopters.

At least six more significant fires were burning across the country yesterday, according to the fire service, with three of those burning for several days. Mr Artopoios said 141 wildfires had started in Greece over the past three days.

The fire on the Greek island of Lesbos, which required the evacuation of more than 450 tourists and locals on Saturday, is slowly being controlled, with only scattered blazes late yesterday afternoon.



Hot and dry conditions, along with gusty winds, have prevailed for weeks in Greece.

A heatwave that arrived on Saturday pushed temperature past 41C in some places. The heat is expected to persist for several days.

Meanwhile, in the US, a destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park that was burning out of control yesterday through tinder-dry forest land has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year.

Thousands of residents have been forced to flee remote mountain communities.

About 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that includes steep terrain, sweltering temperatures and low humidity, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection,.





The fire erupted on Friday near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described “explosive fire behaviour” on Saturday as flames ran through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)