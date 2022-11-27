Italy fears for missing locals, as torrential rains trigger landslides on island of Ischia

The landslides in Ischia left this house in peril

A woman looks from a balcony at a street in Ischia covered with debris

A woman was found dead and at least 10 people were still missing on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia yesterday, after a landslide engulfed buildings during heavy rain, said a local Italian government official.

Torrential rain hit the port of Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns on the island, in the early hours, triggering flooding and bringing down buildings.

“Currently the confirmed death toll is one, a woman. Eight missing persons have been found, including a child, and there still are around 10 missing,” said the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba.

Speaking earlier during an event in Milan, Italian infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini said eight people had been killed.

Seventy firefighters are working on the island to rescue residents from damaged buildings and search for missing persons, Italy’s fire brigade said on Twitter. The island of Ischia lies some 30 km offshore from Naples,

Images from Casamicciola Terme showed thick mud, debris and stones littering the streets. Several cars near the shoreline were submerged, apparently dragged into the sea by the storm.

“There are some difficulties in the rescue operations, because the weather conditions are still challenging,” said interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, speaking from Rome.

Ischia is a volcanic island that draws visitors to its thermal baths and picturesque hilly coastline. It is densely populated — and statistics show it has a large number of houses that were built illegally, putting inhabitants at permanent risk from flooding and earthquakes.

In 2006 a landslide killed a father and his three daughters on the island.

Italy’s new prime minister Giorgia Meloni said she was in close contact with the civil protection department and the local Campania region.

“The government expresses its closeness to the citizens and mayors of the municipalities on the island of Ischia, and thanks the rescuers engaged in the search for the missing,” she said.

The south of Italy, where houses are often built illegally, sidestepping safety regulations, is susceptible to fatal landslides.

In 1998 at least 150 people were killed when mud submerged the village of Sarno, also not far from Naples.