Italy drops all travel restrictions for holidaymakers

Italy has now joined a number of European countries in dropping all Covid-related travel restrictions.

From Wednesday, June 1, visitors no longer need to show proof of being fully vaccinated, nor a negative Covid test if they’re not double-jabbed.

The passenger locator form had already been dropped a month prior, on May 1.

Before the new rules came into play, travellers had to show either evidence of being fully vaccinated; a negative test; or proof of having recovered from Covid-19 within the previous 180 days.

Now that these restrictions have been scrapped, Italy joins Ireland, Croatia, the UK and Iceland, among others, in reinstating a pre-pandemic travel experience.

However, Italy does still have mask mandates in place until at least June 15.

The use of FFP2 masks remains mandatory in airplanes, on public transport, healthcare facilities and at indoor events such as theatres, cinemas, concert halls and live music venues.

Mask-wearing is still recommended in all indoor public spaces, though children aged five and under are exempt from the mandates.

Italy’s Green Pass and Super Green Pass – digital certificates proving a person had been vaccinated against or recovered from Covid – was also dropped in almost all settings from May 1.

The pass was previously needed to access indoor venues such as restaurants and theatres.

The Super Green Pass remains mandated only for those visiting hospitals and nursing homes.