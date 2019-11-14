Italy declares state of emergency in flood-ravaged Venice

Italy's government has declared a state of emergency in flood-ravaged Venice.

It is looking to swiftly secure funds to repair damage in the historic city from the highest tide in 50 years.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described the flooding as "a blow to the heart of our country".

A cabinet meeting declared the state of emergency and approved the first measures aimed at helping the city's recovery.

Mr Conte spent Wednesday night in Venice, where world-famous monuments, homes and businesses were hit hard by the exceptional flooding.

The water reached 1.87 meters above sea level on Tuesday, the second-highest level ever recorded in the city.

Tourists push their luggage in a flooded St Mark’s Square in Venice (Luca Bruno/AP)

Venice's mayor said the damage is estimated at "hundreds of millions of euros".

The artwork by street artist Banksy, that portrays a migrant child wearing a lifejacket and holding a neon pink flare, is pictured after an exceptional overnight "Alta Acqua" high tide water level, on November 13, 2019 in Venice. -Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP

A general view shows a man crossing the flooded St. Mark's Square after an exceptional overnight "Alta Acqua" high tide water level, on November 13, 2019 in Venice. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP

