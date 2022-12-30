Italy calls for EU to enforce tough Covid curbs on Chinese arrivals

The European Union is assessing the increase in Covid-19 cases in China following Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls in an attempt to streamline the testing of travellers from China in the 27 EU nations.

The European Commission said that the BF7 Omicron variant prevalent in China was already active in Europe and that its threat has not significantly grown.

“However, we remain vigilant and will be ready to use the emergency brake if necessary,” the EU’s executive arm said in a statement.

Even though virus experts in the EU have played down the immediate danger, Italy made coronavirus tests mandatory for all airline passengers arriving from China.

More than 50pc of people screened upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa airport in recent days tested positive for the virus.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has increased pressure on the EU to follow Italy’s approach. She said requiring Covid tests of all passengers from China “is only effective if it is taken at the European level”, noting that many arrive in Italy on connecting flights through other European countries.

In Germany, however, the government had a different position. “There is no indication that a more dangerous variant has developed in this outbreak in China ... which would bring corresponding travel restrictions,” German health ministry spokesman Sebastian Guelde said.

The unrestricted travel means that testing in one nation would not be very effective since travelers from China could enter from another EU nation and spread the virus.

After strict travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic, the EU returned to a pre-pandemic system of free travel this autumn, but member nations agreed that an “emergency brake” could be activated at short notice to meet an unexpected challenge.

The United States announced new Covid-19 testing requirements on Wednesday for all travellers from China, joining some Asian nations that had imposed restrictions because of a surge of infections.

Japan will require a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China, and Malaysia announced new tracking and surveillance measures.

India, South Korea and Taiwan are also requiring virus tests for visitors from China.

Meanwhile, China’s thinly resourced countryside is racing to beef up medical facilities before millions of factory workers return home for the Lunar New Year holiday next month.

The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means Covid is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day in China, according to some international health experts.

In the south-western city of Chengdu, funeral parlours were busy late into the evening on Wednesday, with a steady stream of cars entering one that was heavily guarded by security personnel.

A van driver working for the parlour said “huge numbers of people” were inside.

Hospitals and funeral homes in major cities have been under intense pressure but the main concern over the health system’s ability to cope is focused on the countryside.

At a Shanghai pharmacy, Wang Kaiyun (53), a cleaner in the city who comes from the neighbouring Anhui province, said she was buying medicines for her family back home.

“My husband, my son, my grandson, my mother, they are all infected,” she said. “They can’t get any medicine, nothing for fever or cough.”

Each year, hundreds of millions of people, mostly working in factories near the southern and eastern coasts, return to the countryside for the Lunar New Year, which starts on January 22.

The holiday travel rush is expected to last for 40 days, from January 7 to February 15, authorities said.