Italy blames Wagner mercenary group for surge in migration from Africa in 2023

The number of migrants reaching Italy is up 330pc on last year’s figures for the same dates.

Aerial view shows a packed migrant boat en route from Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea, March 11, 2023. Photo: Christian Ghodes/Sea-Watch.org, via REUTERS. Expand

Aerial view shows a packed migrant boat en route from Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea, March 11, 2023. Photo: Christian Ghodes/Sea-Watch.org, via REUTERS.

Angelo Amante and Federico Maccioni

The Italian government on Monday said Russian mercenary group Wagner was behind a surge in migrant boats trying to cross the central Mediterranean as part of Moscow's strategy to retaliate against countries supporting Ukraine.

"I think it is now safe to say that the exponential increase in the migratory phenomenon departing from African shores is also, to a not insignificant extent, part of a clear strategy of hybrid warfare that the Wagner division is implementing, using its considerable weight in some African countries," Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in a statement.

