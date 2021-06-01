Italian winemakers demand a rosé emoji to counter tipple’s ‘marginalisation’

As summer approaches, the pink blush of rosé will become a common sight in bars, pavement cafés and on picnic blankets.

But while the once unfashionable tipple may have resurged in popularity, winemakers in Italy say it is still under-represented on social media.

They are now lobbying for a new emoji to put to an end the shameful “marginalisation” of rosé, pointing out that the symbols currently available on smart phones to denote wine are limited to a glass of red, two clinking Champagne flutes and a bottle of fizz.

The Consortium for the Protection of Chiaretto di Bardolino, a popular style of rosé, has presented its case to the Unicode Consortium, the US-based non-profit organisation that oversees the process of choosing and creating emojis.

“This is a legacy of the marginalisation that the world of rosé has suffered for decades, (notwithstanding) the phenomenal global growth in sales of recent years,” said Franco Cristoforetti, the president of the consortium.



Rosé producers have teamed up with a graphic design agency in the northern city of Verona to come up with the “pink wine” emoji – two glasses of rosé being clinked together in a toast. They also plan to launch a petition in June, gathering signatures in support of the appeal.

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, the Unicode Consortium is the body that decides which new emojis should be adopted. Individuals and companies can suggest new emojis to the organisation, where experts consider them.

“Anyone can propose an emoji character, but they have to make a solid case for it,” Mark Davis, the president and co-founder of the Unicode Consortium, told the LA Times in 2016.



The consortium considers whether a proposal might “flesh out” an existing set of emojis, meaning that the addition of the rosé symbol to the canon of alcohol-related pictograms may be in with a chance. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)