Italian wild boars face major cull over risk of swine fever spreading

Wild boars have emerged as a force of chaos in Italy’s capital over the past decade, feasting on garbage, disrupting traffic and encroaching on the Vatican.

They are seen as symbols of urban decay by some or just as cute piglets by others. In one meme, a boar replaces the she-wolf who suckled Romulus and Remus, Rome’s mythical forefathers.

But their days could be numbered. In recent months, authorities have begun a cull over concern that the boars could spread African swine fever, harmless to humans and pets, but deadly to pigs raised commercially, a sector that supports some 100,000 jobs in Italy.

Fear of the virus has already prompted several countries, including China, to impose costly import bans on Italian pork.

A government task force created in March set in motion plans to reduce the country’s boar population – estimated in the several millions – by 50pc, after carcasses infected with African swine fever were found in north-western Italy earlier this year, followed by more recent cases, including in Rome.

Efforts to wipe out the virus could be an uphill battle.

“I don’t see the eradication of the disease as a possibility, unless you bring about a strong reduction of the (boar) population,” says Angelo Ferrari, an expert assigned by the government to address the boar crisis. “The thing is, there’s just too many of them.”

Even as some boars are culled, others continue to reproduce and enter Rome via nature reserves and parks that extend deep into the city, lured by the chance to feast on trash.

They travel together. “The wild boar is not unlike us: smart, social, lives in groups, super adaptable, omnivorous: It’s an animal for all seasons, and habitats,” says Luigi Boitani, a zoologist at Sapienza University in Rome.

The wild boar population in Europe has spiked sharply in recent decades due to “a combination of factors” including high reproduction rates and lack of large predators, according to studies, and they have increasingly shown up near parks and forested areas in urban centres such as Rome, Berlin and Barcelona.

The plan in Rome involves letting the virus make its way through the wild boar population inside a designated “red zone” near the city centre, sealed off by special nets and gates.

Some trash cans are being modified to keep boars out. More than a dozen traps have already been installed outside of Rome’s Great Ring Junction, the orbital motorway encircling the city, with more to follow.

The task “wouldn’t necessarily require ‘cowboys’ to go prowling trigger-happy around Rome, but surely we’ll need the help of hunters” with licences, Mr Ferrari said.

In Piedmont, where the virus was detected in early January, authorised “selective hunters” have already put down around 3,500 boars. In Rome, the cull that began in late June is soon set to shift into high gear.

The threat to the Italian pork industry is so dramatic that at the end of May, farmers across the country held protests to call for a government response.

So far, more than 14,000 farm pigs have had to be destroyed across Piedmont and Liguria as a precautionary measure.

Italy’s planned cull has been met with resistance from animal rights groups.

“Killing them should only be a last resort,” says Roberto Vecchio, head of a local anti-hunting league, who argues that the boars should instead be sterilised – which he calls an unnatural but bloodless solution – and carted off to be set free.

Meanwhile, the boars of Rome continue to make the city their own, cooling off in fountains and lounging on sidewalks. A few have attacked people, but in some neighbourhoods they are still adopted by local communities and given nicknames.

