Italian voters look ready to back hard-right and install first female PM

Giorgia Meloni is a name you will very probably hear a lot more of as she could be elected as Italy’s first woman prime minister.

Italian voters go to the polls tomorrow to elect a new government after almost five years of stuttering and sometimes chaotic political times.

But the polling booths don’t close until 11pm and, despite exit poll projections, it could be later on Monday before we get a clear result.

The parliament is due to convene in the middle of next month and then the coalition-making horse-trading kicks off.

You could say it is a bit reminiscent of Ireland these days where last time, in 2020, the nation voted on February 8 and did not get the current three-party coalition until June 27. But if the Italian opinion polls are proved right the outcome already appears rather clear-cut.

The pollsters are telling us to expect a hard-right coalition with a fairly anti-EU attitude which could be bad news for Brussels and indeed Ireland. Italy is the third largest economy in the European Union and a G7 world economy.

In February 2021 Mario Draghi took on the role of prime minister and ended years of sporadic political battling. He was renowned as the European Central Bank governor credited with saving the euro and proved capable of getting many political parties to buy in to his government for 15 months of relative stability.

But inevitably, he was ousted when he lost his parliamentary majority on July 21 and that all triggered tomorrow’s general election. Now despite the popularity of Draghi, who is both politically moderate and pro-EU, it is the populist-leaning hard right which is showing a clear edge.

Experts believe we could be heading for the most right-wing Italian government since the days of Benito Mussolini. There are doubts about just how committed this government would be to the EU, and international money markets have already got the jitters because of the country’s huge long-term debt overhang.

There is also some emerging doubt about Italy continuing to actively support Ukraine. Such a recurrence of EU tensions over Putin’s immoral and illegal invasion would be greeted with some joy in Moscow.

The most popular party in the long campaign which spanned the summer holidays is the Brothers of Italy party led by Ms Meloni. She is now tipped to become Italy’s first woman prime minister as the Brothers looks set to be the biggest party showing 25pc of the poll in surveys at present.

Her party’s popularity rose because it remained aloof from Mario Draghi’s multi-party coalition.

The Brothers of Italy is aligned to another hard-right party called the League, headed by Matteo Salvini who featured in news headlines in recent days after bitter words about EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Fianna Fáil’s former EU allies in Forza Italia are also part of that rightist bloc, and Micheál Martin will feel all the happier for having abandoned that partnership for the more politically mature liberal grouping which includes Emmanuel Macron’s party.

Forza Italia is still headed by Silvio Berlusconi, an Italian media tycoon-turned-politician, who served as prime minister of Italy in four governments from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006 and 2008 to 2011. Aged 86, he is still going strong after a life replete with controversy.

The election issues are much the same as they would be in Ireland and indeed everywhere right now. There’s the cost of living, the energy crisis, and inflation. But the question of Italy’s support for Ukraine is also in the melting pot.

Ms Meloni has been pretty solid in supporting Ukraine and backed Mario Draghi on the idea of supplying arms. But both her would-be government allies have been rather favourable to Vladimir Putin in the recent past with Berlusconi naming a bed after his Moscow buddy.