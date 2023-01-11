| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni meets Pope Francis for ‘cordial discussions’

Pope Francis meets Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Pope Francis meets Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Pope Francis meets Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Pope Francis meets Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Gareth Morgan Twitter Email

Italy’s new right-wing prime minister Giorgia Meloni met Pope Francis and top Vatican officials yesterday , holding what the Holy See called “cordial discussions”.

Ms Meloni, who took office in October at the helm of the most right-wing government in Italy’s post-war history, is a staunch Catholic conservative.

Related topics

More On Pope Francis

Most Watched

Privacy