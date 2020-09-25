Italian press and president hit back after Covid claims from Johnson

Italian president Sergio Mattarella has rebuked Boris Johnson's claims that, unlike Italy, the UK is a freedom-loving country where it is hard to enforce anti-virus measures, as it emerged that the British prime minister's fiancée is holidaying on the shores of Lake Como.

Mr Mattarella yesterday responded to the remarks made by Mr Johnson in the House of Commons, saying: "We Italians also love freedom, but we also care about seriousness."

Mr Johnson's comments were poorly received by the Italian press, which said he appeared to imply that because of Italy's Fascist past and Germany's Nazi history, Italians and Germans were more used to kowtowing to authority.

La Repubblica, a national daily, accused Mr Johnson of "conceit" and said that he had suggested that health measures "work better for peoples of an inferior temperament - Italians, for example".

Mr Johnson had displayed "an Anglo-Saxon superiority complex", it said.

Corriere della Sera, another national, said Mr Johnson appeared to be claiming that Italians were better than the British at wearing masks and washing their hands "because we had Mussolini and they had Churchill", it said in a front page comment.

The dispute came as Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson's partner, was pictured holidaying in Lake Como.

Making the most of the lack of travel restrictions between the UK and Italy, Ms Symonds (32) and three friends opted not to wear face masks on a boat tour.

Those in small groups in Italy are exempt from wearing masks.

Telegraph.co.uk