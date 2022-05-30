Italian pilot is sacked for allegedly sleeping at controls

The pilot dozing off on a passenger flight from New York to Rome led to a communication blackout, which sparked a terror alert. Photo: Stock image

A captain of Italy’s flagship state airline has been sacked after he allegedly fell asleep at the controls, leaving traffic controllers unable to communicate with the plane for 10 minutes.

The co-pilot was also napping but this was for a “controlled rest” as procedure allows, according to the report. However, the captain is supposed to be awake and reachable.

According to the Italian daily Repubblica, both were pilots with the ITA Airlines

The pilot on the AZ609 passenger flight from New York to Rome on April 30 had dozed off at the controls of the Airbus 330.

The communications blackout, which lasted for just over 10 minutes while the plane was on autopilot, sparked a terror alert, with French air authorities contacting their Rome counterparts at 5.21am warning that a terrorist hijacking could be afoot.

On Twitter, Michele Anzaldi, a centre-left lawmaker, called for an official apology from the state-owned carrier.

“What happened on the ITA flight from New York, where both pilots fell asleep, is very grave,” he said. “The company has a duty to guarantee that this will never happen again and must apologise to the passengers.”

While the internal investigation by ITA Airlines found grounds to fire the captain, who denies he fell asleep, it did not cite a specific reason for his long radio silence.

The flight was on autopilot, flying at a normal speed and altitude, and never detoured from its route.

Passenger safety was never compromised, said Davide D’Amico, an airline spokesman.

ITA Airways, formerly Alitalia, is the new state-owned flag carrier airline of Italy, which the government reorganised after Alitalia formally declared bankruptcy last autumn.

In a statement, ITA said its internal investigation had revealed behaviours by the captain that were “not in compliance with procedure” during the flight and once it had landed.

The airline stressed “clearly and rigorously” that the safety of the flight was always guaranteed, thanks also to elevated technology on board.

