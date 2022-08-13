Italian ‘mole man’ trapped in self-dug tunnel during attempted bank robbery

Police believe the gang were digging the tunnel in order to reach one of two nearby banks, with the intention of robbing it in the next few days. Stock image

A hapless Italian robber who was stuck for eight hours in a tunnel dug as part of an alleged attempt to raid a bank had to be rescued by the authorities after his gang called for help.

The gang of four men allegedly started tunnelling in an abandoned shop near the Vatican in Rome, but when a section that passed under a road collapsed, one of them found himself trapped 20ft underground.

A rescue operation was started after the three other members of the gang called emergency services and left an anonymous message.

A large red digger gouged a huge hole in the road, giving 30 firefighters and other specialists access to the tiny tunnel.

The would-be bank robbers tried to flee but were caught by Carabinieri police. All four were reported to have previous convictions for theft and armed robbery.

Police believe they were digging the tunnel in order to reach one of two nearby banks, with the intention of robbing it in the next few days. One of the banks belongs to Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world’s oldest bank, which was founded in 1472.

Residents gathered to watch Thursday’s rescue operation in Via Innocenzo XI.

As the digger took out chunks of soil and asphalt, firefighters used wooden boards and steel poles to shore up the edges of the hole.

The more delicate phases of the excavation were done with shovels and firefighters’ bare hands.

The operation lasted for more than eight hours, until specialist rescuers were finally able to reach the man and pull him out alive, to the applause of onlookers.

As they worked to free the “mole man”, as one Italian newspaper dubbed him, they gave him oxygen, replicating techniques employed to save the survivors of the frequent earthquakes that strike Italy.

“Help, I beg you to get me out of here,” the man, in his 30s, reportedly told the rescue team. “I can’t hold out much longer.”

He was extracted from the tunnel and placed on a stretcher with a brace around his neck, at which point he asked for water – and a cigarette.

The man was taken to hospital, where his condition was said to be not life-threatening.

“For about a week I heard the sounds of a pneumatic drill coming from the empty shop during the evenings.

“I thought they were just renovating it,” said Alessandro Quaranta, who runs a wine bar close to the abandoned shop. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]