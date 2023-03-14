| 5.7°C Dublin

Italian government tells Milan to stop registering same-sex couples' children

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's agenda has been brought into the spotlight once again. Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo. Expand

Close

Federico Maccioni

Italy's right-wing government has told Milan's city council to stop registering same-sex parents' children, re-igniting a debate around Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's conservative agenda.

Italy legalised same-sex civil unions in 2016, overriding opposition from Catholic and conservative groups. However, it fell short of giving them adoption rights, fearing that it would encourage surrogate pregnancies, which remain illegal.

