Italian extremist 'shows no remorse for gun rampage'

A right-wing extremist suspected in the shooting rampage that wounded six Africans in Italy was "lucid and determined" and exhibited no remorse for his actions, police say.

Luca Traini (28) remains in jail as police investigate him on multiple counts of attempted murder with the aggravating circumstance of "racial hatred" for the Saturday night attacks in the Italian city of Macerata.

Five men and one woman who were wounded in the two-hour drive-by shooting spree were from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia and Mali. Italian authorities said they seized Adolph Hitler's 'Mein Kampf', other publications linked to Nazism and a flag with a Celtic cross, a symbol commonly used by white supremacists, from Mr Traini's home.

Mr Traini, who is Italian, was an unsuccessful candidate last year in a local election for the anti-migrant Northern League political party. Acquaintances say he previously had ties with the neo-fascist Forza Nuova and CasaPound parties. Photographs released by police showed Mr Traini with a neo-Nazi tattoo prominently on his forehead and an Italian flag tied around his neck.

Col Michele Roberti, the Carabineri commander in Macerata, said Mr Traini demonstrated no remorse for the two-hour rampage and "it's likely that he carried out this crazy gesture as a sort of retaliation, a sort of vendetta" for the gruesome slaying of a teenager a few days earlier. A Nigerian man has been arrested over the death of Pamela Mastropietro (18). Her dismembered remains were found days after she walked away from a drug rehab community.

Police said her bloody clothes, a receipt from a pharmacy where she bought a syringe, and knives consistent with the crime were found in the Nigerian suspect's apartment.

