Italian city sells off abandoned homes for €1
The trail was blazed by villages but now, for the first time, an Italian city is offering its abandoned palazzi for the nominal sum of €1.
Taranto, in the deep south of Italy, hopes to breathe life into its picturesque but dilapidated old town, which sits on an island squeezed between a lagoon and the open sea.
It has taken the lead from the dozens of small villages, from Sicily to the Alps, that are attempting to stem the effects of depopulation by selling off homes for the price of an espresso.
In the 19th century the island had a population of around 40,000 but after years of neglect that has dipped to 3,000. Prospective buyers will find no shortage of historical attractions in its streets, from an Aragonese castle to a cathedral dating from the 10th century, while nearby are sandy beaches and a nature reserve.
The city council plans to start by offering five properties for sale. "We're drawing up a list of the council's property assets," Francesca Viggiano, the council officer in charge of heritage, told a local newspaper. "We're aiming to take measures which will result in the repopulation and development of the Old City."
Already there have been inquiries from New York, Milan and Rome. Sergio Rubini, a director who set one of his films in the old town, said: "It is the heart of Taranto and without its heart, a place can no longer exist."
New owners will have to foot restoration bills that could amount to hundreds of thousands of euros. They will have to present a restoration plan within two months of taking ownership and have to occupy their properties. (© Daily Telegraph, London)
