Italian city sells off abandoned homes for €1

The trail was blazed by villages but now, for the first time, an Italian city is offering its abandoned palazzi for the nominal sum of €1.

Taranto, in the deep south of Italy, hopes to breathe life into its picturesque but dilapidated old town, which sits on an island squeezed between a lagoon and the open sea.

It has taken the lead from the dozens of small villages, from Sicily to the Alps, that are attempting to stem the effects of depopulation by selling off homes for the price of an espresso.

In the 19th century the island had a population of around 40,000 but after years of neglect that has dipped to 3,000. Prospective buyers will find no shortage of historical attractions in its streets, from an Aragonese castle to a cathedral dating from the 10th century, while nearby are sandy beaches and a nature reserve.

