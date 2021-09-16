‘It was nothing personal,’ says Paris suspect in terrorist deaths of 130 people

Defendant Salah Abdeslam (right) and Mohammed Abrini in the special courtroom built for the 2015 Paris attacks trial. Photo: Noelle Herrenschmidt/AP

The key defendant in the 2015 Paris attacks trial said yesterday the coordinated killings were retaliation for French air strikes on the Islamic State group and called the deaths of 130 innocent people “nothing personal” .

Salah Abdeslam, who wore all black and declined to remove his mask as he spoke in a custom-built courtroom, has been silent throughout the investigation. Observers were waiting to see if he would offer any details during the trial.

Nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of one another at several locations in Paris on November 13, 2015, targeting fans at the national soccer stadium and cafe-goers and ending with a bloodbath in the Bataclan concert hall.

Abdeslam is the only surviving suspect. Most were French or Belgian.

After his suicide vest malfunctioned on the night of the attacks, he fled to his home town of Brussels.

A screen in the courtroom showed a photo of the car Abdeslam abandoned in northern Paris after he dropped off the three suicide bombers at the national stadium.

His target was unclear, but when Islamic State claimed responsibility the next day, the statement alluded to an attack in the neighbourhood where he left the car that never took place.

The two people Abdeslam called on to drive from Brussels to Paris to pick him up are among the 20 on trial. Six are being tried in absentia.

Abdeslam, who was arrested months after the attacks, said the assaults were a response to French air strikes in Syria and Iraq. France was among the international coalition that formed as the extremists conquered vast territories in both countries.

“We fought France, we attacked France, we targeted the civilian population. It was nothing personal against them,” Abdeslam said.

“I know my statement may be shocking, but it is not to dig the knife deeper in the wound but to be sincere towards those who are suffering immeasurable grief.”

The same network struck the Brussels airport and subway system in March 2016, killing 32 people.

Among those on trial in Paris is Mohammed Abrini, who left the city the night before the 2015 attack and took part in the Brussels one. He acknowledged a role yesterday.

“I recognise my participation, but in this evil that happened in France, I am neither the commander nor the architect. I provided no logistical nor financial help,” Abrini said.

The spectre of the man who was the architect of the attacks, the late Abdelhamid Abaaoud, loomed large in the first days of the trial.

The courtroom saw him in a video escaping into the metro. An investigator testified that he was on the phone to the attackers and to someone in Brussels throughout the assaults.

Anti-terrorism investigators spotted Abaaoud in surveillance video walking into the Paris metro with another of the gunmen. They recognised Abaaoud by his fluorescent orange shoes, and it was a key moment in the case.

“As soon as we see this video, it changes everything because we realise there are still at least two terrorists still alive,” the investigator testified. His name was not released publicly, as is common in French anti-terrorism trials.

Abaaoud and the remaining gunman died days later in a police shootout and suicide explosion.