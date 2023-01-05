‘It looks like an attempt to shift blame’ – Russia points to soldiers’ use of phones as reason for deadly strike

Russia has attempted to blame last week’s deadly Ukrainian missile strike on the soldiers who gave their positions away, as it increased the official death toll.

The Russian Ministry of Defence broke its silence by repeated unverified claims that use of mobile phones gave Ukraine coordinates to carry out what is one of the most deadly single strikes on a Russian position.

Lt Gen Sergei Sevryukov said “it is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the large-scaled use of mobile phones by the troops despite the ban and within the range of the enemy’s artillery”.

His comments were dismissed as a “smear” on Russian soldiers who had recently been sent to the front lines in Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation drive.

Gen Sevryukov made no comment on widespread reports that the devastation from the missile strike was further compounded by ammunition that was stored nearby. Nor did he address criticism that hundreds soldiers had been carelessly housed in one place precariously close to the front line.

British military intelligence said this morning that Moscow’s “unprofessional” military practices were likely partly to blame for the high casualty rate in Makiivka.

“Given the extent of the damage, there is a realistic possibility that ammunition was being stored near to troop accommodation, which detonated during the strike, creating secondary explosions,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Russia’s staunch war supporters, including state TV correspondents, have criticised the military for trying to scapegoat the soldiers.

Semyon Pegov, a Russian war correspondent who was given a state award by Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin last month, said he found the mobile phone theory “not very convincing”.

“It looks like an outright attempt to shift the blame,” he added.

The Russian reporter said it is “almost impossible” to hide a large number of troops close to the front line as they would either be spotted by Ukrainian reconnaissance drones or their whereabouts would be leaked by local sympathisers.

Mr Pegov also cited his local sources, saying that the death toll, now at 89 killed, would be higher and that the official number reflects only those few victims who were identified on the spot.

Ukraine has estimated the death toll to be closer to 300.

The influential head of the Kremlin-controlled TV channel RT yesterday expressed hope that the military would punish those who made the soldiers an easy target, saying that “impunity does not contribute to harmony among the public”.

Many of the soldiers had been mobilised from Russia’s Saratov region.

Saratov’s governor yesterday visited some of the injured men at a hospital in southern Russia and hailed them as “heroes” for “saving others, pulling out your comrades from underneath the

debris”.

Dmitry Azarov deflected criticism of secrecy about the attack, saying that the military needed more time to identify the victims.

Russian media outlets earlier quoted unidentified relatives of the soldiers who said they had not had any information about their men for three days and accused the military of stonewalling their requests.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is planning to call up more troops for a major new

offensive.

“We have no doubt that the current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can round up to try to turn the tide of the war and at least delay their defeat,” Zelensky

said.

Hundreds of thousands of men fled Russia when Putin ordered the first call-up of reservists since World War Two in September after military setbacks.

Putin said last month there was no need for further mobilisation.

But in a sign the Kremlin may now be considering one, a little known group claiming to represent widows of Russian soldiers released a call for Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men.

The Kremlin has not commented on that appeal.