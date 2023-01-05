| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

‘It looks like an attempt to shift blame’ – Russia points to soldiers’ use of phones as reason for deadly strike

Oleksandra (3) and her sister Khrystyna (4) come out of their shelter in Bakhmut to receive Christmas gifts. Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand

Close

Oleksandra (3) and her sister Khrystyna (4) come out of their shelter in Bakhmut to receive Christmas gifts. Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Oleksandra (3) and her sister Khrystyna (4) come out of their shelter in Bakhmut to receive Christmas gifts. Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Oleksandra (3) and her sister Khrystyna (4) come out of their shelter in Bakhmut to receive Christmas gifts. Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Russia has attempted to blame last week’s deadly Ukrainian missile strike on the soldiers who gave their positions away, as it increased the official death toll.

The Russian Ministry of Defence broke its silence by repeated unverified claims that use of mobile phones gave Ukraine coordinates to carry out what is one of the most deadly single strikes on a Russian position.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy