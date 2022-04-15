‘It is awful to see the raw carnage that this war has inflicted’: Irish cameraman on covering brutal Ukraine conflict

A TV cameraman who has been filming the war in Ukraine has said staying alive takes priority in the most dangerous conflict he has covered.

Downpatrick man Eugene Campbell, who works for ITV, has spent the past month witnessing the horrors of battle.

He spoke of the emotional trauma of coming face to face with bereaved relatives, one of whom begged recovery teams to close the eyes of his dead brother after his body was found in a mass grave.

Eugene, a former UTV employee who has won a raft of awards for his coverage of conflicts all over the world, said getting home to the “reality of irrelevance” like bills and shopping would be harder than going through the “reality of survival” in Ukraine.

He described Ukraine as the most frightening war he had ever filmed, and recalled: “When I arrived here, the Russians were bombarding Kyiv with their long range artillery and they were getting closer to us all the time.

“They were in the equivalent of Carryduff heading for the centre of Belfast. There were some serious, serious battles here before the situation changed and the Russians lifted the bombardment on Kyiv.”

The cameraman, who is based in a hotel in the capital, has been working with ITN correspondent Dan Rivers.

Their reports of the atrocities committed by the Russians, which were uncovered after Vladimir Putin’s forces retreated from a number of towns like Bucha, have shocked the world.

Images of bodies lying rotting in the streets and of mass graves have led to calls for Putin to be charged with war crimes.

Eugene was back in Bucha this week to film ITV News’ harrowing report from the town on Monday night when Rivers investigated three executions, including that of Dmitro Stefianko, who was buried along with 100 other people in a mass grave near a church.

The cameraman filmed his brother Volodyrmr as war crime investigators removed the bodies in a bid to identify them.

Volodyrmr Stefianko after identifying his brother’s remains in a mass grave

He said: “I was standing right beside Volodyrmr when he recognised his brother in a body bag.

“He was crying and saying: ‘Please close my brother’s eyes’.

“There’s stuff you see here that you wouldn’t even want to talk about.

“You cannot believe, for example, the damage done by indirect fire from artillery or missiles or mortars.

“Full armoured tanks are ripped apart like paper, so you can just imagine what they will do to people as red hot shards of metal are sent out that are designed to cut through flesh.

“We walked through scenes of tank battles and it was a case of walking through body parts and trying not to step on them. You can almost become inured about seeing so many bodies and it’s difficult to film them in a way that can be broadcast.

“What goes out on air is up to the editors and the bosses in London to decide what is and what is not acceptable, but I don’t think you can show the horrors of war without showing the horrors of war.

“It’s awful to see the raw carnage that a war can do. But, to be honest, I have seen as bad or perhaps worse in places like Rwanda.

“However, I have never been in as dangerous a place as Ukraine, though it has to be said that in most conflicts we are usually with the winning side of the war.

“Here the enemy are coming at us and it’s all about being in survival mode.

“Your senses are 100pc as you are listening and looking for the next attack.

“And when they come most people around are lying face down on the ground, but I am looking up trying to film as well.”

After Sky’s Stewart Ramsey was wounded in an ambush near Kyiv, Eugene and the ITV crew went to the scene to recover material for them from their car.

“We had just got 500 yards up the road when a missile detonated at the very spot where we had been,” he explained.

“The Russians were clearly aiming at us, but thankfully we had heeded the advice not to hang about at that particular place. However, with artillery you just never know where it will end up.”

He was enjoying what he calls “semi-retirement” before he got the call as one of ITV’s most experienced wartime camera operators to go to Ukraine. He said he was surprised at how quickly the “skills” of covering a conflict came back to him.

He added: “I found that going to Ukraine was a bit like learning to ride the war bike again for me. You learn from doing it for so long. And we’ve been trained in the use of specialist first aid and trauma equipment we have with us in case we get a leg blown off or something like that.”

Another tragic consequence of the war for him is that many Russian families will never find out the fate of their loved ones who had died in Ukraine. He said: “There was nothing left of soldiers who were killed in tank battles for instance, and no one from their families will probably ever know what happened to them.”

The thrust of the Russian invasion is expected to switch to the east of Ukraine in the coming days and weeks.

Eugene, meanwhile, is due to return to England at the weekend — though he said readjusting to normal life will be difficult.

He added: “It’s not the ‘now’ of covering a war like Ukraine that is the hardest part, it’s the going back home.

“Here in Kyiv every time I leave the hotel I am checking my armour, helmet, my first aid gear and assessing the danger levels.

“But at home I will have to start worrying about bills and shopping.

“That’s the mind-bend of going back into a reality of irrelevance compared to the reality of survival.

“It’s a bit like bereavement. You don’t get over a war you learn to live with it. And with experience you learn to put stuff like that in a place in your head and you leave it there.

“You don’t come away untainted from somewhere like Ukraine, but if you come away — that’s the most important thing.”