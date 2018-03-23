News Europe

Friday 23 March 2018

Israeli teenager fined for urinating on Auschwitz Holocaust monument

The gates at Auschwitz concentration camp
The gates at Auschwitz concentration camp

Harriet Agerholm

An Israeli teenager has been fined after they were caught urinating on a memorial commemorating the victims of the Holocaust at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum.

Witnesses said they saw the 19-year-old relieving himself on the site near the former camp’s crematoria.

They notified the museum’s guards, who called the police.

Under Polish law, desecrating a monument or other public place commemorating a historical event or a person can be fined or jailed.

The teenager, who was touring the Polish site with a group of students, was detained by police earlier this week and questioned for several hours.

He apologised and voluntarily agreed to pay a fine of $1,500 (£1,060), local media reported.

The Auschwitz Museum said the incident was “very regrettable". Of the 6 million Jewish people murdered by the Nazi regime 1.1 million were killed at the Auschwitz camp.

In January, 12 anti-war protesters who stripped naked in front of the Nazi site and killed a sheep were convicted of profaning the site.

A Polish court jailed two of the group for more than a year and fined the rest.

Independent News Service

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News