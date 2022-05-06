Israeli PM accepts ‘apology’ for Russia’s Hitler slur

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said he accepted an apology from Russian president Vladimir Putin yesterday for controversial remarks about the Holocaust made by Moscow’s top diplomat.

The two leaders talked over the phone, after which an Israeli statement said Putin had apologised.

However, the Russian statement about the call made no mention of an apology. Instead, it said they emphasised the importance of marking the Nazi defeat in World War II, which Russia celebrates on Monday.

Mr Bennett emerged as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine shortly after Moscow’s invasion. But that role was thrown into doubt this week when Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov made comments about the Holocaust that were deeply offensive to Jews.

Asked in an interview with an Italian news channel about Russian claims that it invaded Ukraine to “denazify” the country, Mr Lavrov said that Ukraine could still have Nazi elements even though its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish.

“In my opinion, Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn’t mean absolutely anything. For some time we have heard from the Jewish people that the biggest anti-Semites were Jewish,” he said, speaking to the station in Russian.

Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid called Mr Lavrov’s statement “unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error”.

“The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust,” said Mr Lapid, the son of a Holocaust survivor. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is to blame Jews themselves for anti-Semitism.”



Mr Bennett, who has been more measured in his criticism of Russia’s invasion, said Putin had apologised.

“The prime minister accepted President Putin’s apology for Lavrov’s remarks and thanked him for clarifying the president’s attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust,” Mr Bennett’s office said in a statement.