Israel demands tougher stance on Iran nuclear weapons programme

The world must confront Iran over its nuclear weapons programme, Israel’s prime minister has warned, amid reports the regime is close to building a bomb.

It comes as talks to revive the deal that limits Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for the lifting of sanctions stall.

“Without pressure from the West, the Islamic regime in Iran could get their hands on a nuclear bomb very soon. The world must take a firm stance and tell Iran: no nukes, no sanctions. Iran’s nuclear programme won’t stop until it’s stopped,” said Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, the leader of the New Right party.

Israeli officials say diplomats are starting to abandon hope of reviving the Iran deal as they recognise the regime is secretly building a nuclear bomb. The Israeli sources say the West appears to be approaching a tipping point where it no longer trusts Iran’s claim that it is developing a peaceful energy programme.

Last week, the UN’s atomic agency said Tehran was failing to co-operate on investigations into its programme.

Iranian officials have switched off at least two surveillance cameras which are used by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to monitor nuclear sites.

In 2015 Iran signed a nuclear deal with world powers limiting uranium enrichment and nuclear stockpiles so that it would not amass enough material for an atomic weapon until 2030. The West in return signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Former US president Donald Trump broke with the deal and instead imposed a “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions, aimed at forcing it to negotiate a new agreement. Iran responded by progressively walking back from its commitments.

In stages, the country has resumed its enrichment of uranium, restarted research and development of advanced centrifuges, and drastically increased its stockpile of nuclear fuel. Estimates of Iran’s “breakout time” — the duration needed for it to amass enough nuclear material to build a bomb — have decreased, Israel says, from months to weeks.

Iran still insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, and there is no publicly available evidence suggesting it is actually preparing to transform its stockpile of enriched nuclear fuel into an atomic weapon.

But Israel has always maintained it would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

A series of mysterious assassinations of scientists and sabotage incidents at Iranian facilities have carried the hallmark of Mossad operations.

In 2020 one nuclear scientist was assassinated on a country road outside Tehran by a robot machine gun that self-destructed after carrying out its operation. And in April 2021, the day after Iran activated its advanced centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear plant, the site was hit by a large explosion, setting back Iran’s enrichment capabilities by at least nine months.

Israel has not publicly claimed these operations, complicating Iran’s decisions over how to respond.

Tehran feels it must retaliate to impose a cost to deter further attacks, while limiting escalation and the impact on negotiations. The result has been a shadow war on shipping, with civilian vessels linked to Israel and Iran targeted for attack.

US president Joe Biden came to power promising to restore the agreement. After coming tantalisingly close to success, talks have been at an impasse since March over final details.

On Thursday, after the UN nuclear watchdog lambasted Iran for its failure to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites, Tehran announced it was removing nearly all of the monitoring equipment installed under the JCPOA.

Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, said that Tehran’s removal of 27 cameras could deal a “fatal blow” to chances of reviving the agreement.

© Telegraph Group Media Ltd (2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]