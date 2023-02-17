| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Israel and Ukraine to increase efforts against Iran, but stop short of cooperation against Russia

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to load an artillery weapon near Bahmut, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica Expand

Close

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to load an artillery weapon near Bahmut, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to load an artillery weapon near Bahmut, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to load an artillery weapon near Bahmut, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica

Ilan Ben Zion

Israel and Ukraine have agreed to step up cooperation in a shared struggle against Iran, Israel’s foreign minister announced, as he wrapped up the first visit to Kyiv by a senior Israeli official since Russia’s invasion last year.

But Eli Cohen gave few details on what type of cooperation would take place. He also gave no indication that Israel had met a longstanding Ukrainian request to join the US and other Western allies in providing weapons to the Ukrainian military.

Most Watched

Privacy