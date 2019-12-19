Islamist groups 'recruit dozens from the French armed forces'

Islamist terror groups have recruited dozens of former French soldiers, a report has revealed.

It comes less than three months after a staff member carried out a terrorist attack at a Paris police headquarters.

More than a third of the ex-servicemen are converts to Islam and nearly half served in the Foreign Legion, parachute, commando or marine units, where they acquired expertise in the handling of weapons and explosives.

'Le Figaro' published excerpts from the report, by the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism. It says the French army "constitutes a strategic recruitment target". The report profiles 23 ex-servicemen "identified within terrorist organisations [mainly Isil] or implicated in plotting terrorist attacks".

