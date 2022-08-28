Is Pope Francis about to do a rerun of Benedict and resign? Highly unlikely

Pope Francis meets French pilgrims during an audience at the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican. Photo: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters

All eyes today, certainly all Pope-watching eyes, will be on the town of L’Aquila, in Abruzzo, central Italy, the scene of a horrendous earthquake in the spring of 2009 which cost the lives of 308 people and left 60,000 homeless.

Pope Francis is in L’Aquila to mark the final phase of the city’s 728th ‘Perdonanza Celestiniana’, a plenary indulgence, or “forgiveness”, that was first decreed by Pope Celestine V in 1294.

Normally, such an event would only attract modest media attention, being seen as fodder exclusively for specialist Vatican and religious media.

This visit, however, comes on a very particular Vatican weekend, one marked by speculation about Francis’s imminent (or more probably not imminent) resignation.

A busy moment for the Vatican, in itself highly unusual for the month of August, sees today’s visit flanked by the appointment of 21 new cardinals in Rome yesterday, and by a two-day meeting between the Pope and his cardinals, tomorrow and Tuesday.

All those Vatican moments, too, seem almost irrelevant against the terrifying background of the war in Ukraine.

This week was one when Francis’s apparent willingness to act as an honest broker between Russians and Ukrainians seemed to run aground as he managed to annoy both sides.

The point is that, for months, Pope Francis has been under pressure from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to make a “solidarity” visit to Kyiv. Even if he has repeatedly expressed a wish to visit, that wish has always been qualified by “when the time is right”.

In real terms, that means the Pope will visit Kyiv only if he can also visit Moscow. Francis, you see, desperately wants to maintain a dialogue with the Russian Orthodox Church, wants to maintain contact with the Russian side of the fence.

This is not only because he dearly wants to work toward repairing the East-West Great Schism which separated Orthodox and Catholic in 1054. This is also because Francis, the Latin American Pope who wants a church “for and of” the poor, a church of the “periphery”, also believes we need a new world order or narrative or, put simply, a less western-dominated worldview.

For all that, though, Francis’s attempts to talk to the Russians hit a brick wall this week when Russian state media confirmed on Wednesday that an expected meeting in Kazakhstan next month between the Pope and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a staunch supporter of Vladimir Putin, will now not happen.

On the same day the Francis-Kirill meeting was put on hold (if not abandoned quite yet), the Pope managed to score a second resounding failure, this time with Ukraine.

Speaking at his weekly Wednesday public audience, he called Darya Dugina, the Russian nationalist commentator and daughter of Putin ally and ideologue Alexander Dugin, “a poor girl blown up in a bomb attack”, adding that “the innocent pay for war, the innocent”.

Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See Andrii Yurash responded immediately: “Today’s speech of the Pope was disappointing... You can’t talk about the aggressor and the victim, the rapist and the raped in the same categories; how can you call one of the ideologues of Russian imperialism an innocent victim?”

Plenty of work up ahead then for the Vatican’s diplomatic machine (essentially the Pope, secretary of state Pietro Parolin and foreign minister, Englishman Paul Gallagher).

Francis and his diplomats will have to consider the ‘black and white’ views of Ukrainians, neatly summed up for Crux religious news agency by Archbishop Borys Gudziak, head of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, who said when asked about a papal visit to Ukraine: “My advice to the Pope is, be with the victim right now, as soon as possible, and be careful about being seen associating, fraternising, with the victimiser.”

As we said, ‘black and white’ views from a people who feel they are battling against attempted genocide.

To Ukrainians, the niceties of the ‘Perdonanza Celestiniana’ must seem a long way away. Yet this visit is most certainly not without its own interest.

L’Aquila is a town with a connection to papal resignation. Celestine V, the last pope to resign before Benedict XVI in 2013, lies buried there since 1294.

Then, too, Benedict himself prayed at Celestine’s tomb in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Collemaggio, four years before he resigned.

Benedict even left his papal pallium, a sort of stole, on the tomb, as an act of homage.

This gesture prompted a battery of papal soothsayers to suggest, with debatable hindsight, that Benedict had been trying to tell us all something about his impending resignation.

Given that Francis too will visit Celestine’s tomb this afternoon, is he about to do a rerun of Benedict?

With all his well-documented health problems, from his colon cancer operation last summer to a knee problem that keeps him in a wheelchair much of the time, resignation would be understandable.

Francis himself said, as recently as three weeks ago on his return from his apostolic visit to Canada, that in this “slower phase” of his pontificate, he would be ready to resign one day.

Yet those who work with him on a daily basis say that while resignation remains a serious long-term option, it is not on the immediate horizon.

For a start, with the increasingly frail 95-year-old Benedict still alive, it seems unlikely he could resign. The notion of a Holy See with three popes is clearly problematic.

As for the Pope’s meeting with the cardinals, these sessions are expected to focus on his apostolic constitution, ‘Praedicate Evangelium’ (Preach The Gospel) released in June this year, a blueprint for reform of the Roman Curia, the governance of the 1.3 billion Catholic Church.

This document is important as it is the realisation of arguably the most important electoral mandate given to Francis by the cardinals who elected him at the 2013 Conclave. Incidentally, it is worth pointing out that, at this point, Francis has appointed 83 of the current 116 cardinal electors (cardinals under 80 years of age). That means he has appointed 63pc of the men who will elect his successor.

His consistent appointment of cardinals from “the periphery” (the developing world), including men from 19 countries which had not previously had a cardinal, is an important indicator of how, despite much opposition, he is, after all, changing his church.

This weekend’s consistory will offer the majority of these cardinals, who know few of their fellow cardinals, the chance to get to know one another.

Perhaps they will even talk among themselves about who should follow 85-year-old Francis.

As for today, stand by for another heartfelt call for peace from Francis...but no resignation speech.