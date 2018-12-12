Is it Christmas already? Tonne of chocolate flows out of German factory and floods streets

A street in a western German town got a repaving worthy of fictional sweet maker Willy Wonka when a tonne of chocolate flowed out of a factory and solidified.

German newspaper Soester Anzeiger reported that a "small technical defect" involving a storage tank caused the sweet and sticky spill from the DreiMeister chocolate factory in Westoennen.

After hitting the chilly pavement, the milk chocolate quickly hardened.

About 25 firefighters landed the job of prying the coating off with shovels and using hot water and torches to remove remaining bits from cracks and holes.

Spilt chocolate is cleared from a road in Werl, Germany December 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken December 10, 2018. FEUERWEHR WERL/via REUTERS

Company boss Markus Luckey told the Anzeiger the factory would be back in action on Wednesday.

He said if the spill had happened closer to Christmas, "that would have been a catastrophe".

