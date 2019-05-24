Irishman shot dead by police in Germany after threatening wife and kid with knife

AN Irishman has been shot dead by German police after threatening his wife and young child at knife point.

The incident happened in the city of Hamburg on Wednesday morning after police were alerted to a domestic incident.

A 32-year-old Russian woman reported that her husband, a 34-year-old Irishman, was threatening her and their two-year-old child.

Local police were dispatched to the scene and, according to a police spokesman, the man moved towards the officers armed with the knife.

He was shot a number of times and fatally wounded during the incident at the woman’s apartment.

His wife, the child and the police officers were not physically injured during the incident.

They are all receiving psychological treatment.

The Department of Foreign Affairs have confirmed that they are providing consular assistance in relation to the incident.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 10am local time near the town of Hausbruch.

The 34-year-old man has not yet been identified, but he is understood to be a dual Irish-UK citizen.

Investigators in Hamburg are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A spokesman for the Hamburg police said that the matter is now being investigated by their Department of Internal Investigations (DIE).

Murder squad officers are also involved in the investigation.

German police yesterday declined to comment further on the identity of the deceased.

Such incidents in Germany are extremely. The chairman of the Hamburg police union, Joachim Lenders, described Wednesday’s fatal shooting as an “exceptional case”.

The latest available figures show that 14 people were killed and a further 39 injured in police related shootings in 2017.

