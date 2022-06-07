| 6.4°C Dublin

Irishman (24) is preparing to go to war for Finland

Dubliner Henry Brown is a platoon commander in the Finnish army Expand

Jason Corcoran

Dubliner Henry Brown has taken a particular interest in Russian tanks on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past three months.

As a tank loader and the commander of a platoon in the Finnish army, Henry holds the rank of corporal and is awaiting his call-up to military reserve later this summer.

