| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Irish tourist (56) run over by reversing car on Portuguese island

A driver failed to see them as they reversed on Rua Simplício dos Passos Gouveia, in Funchal

Funchal, Madeira Expand

Close

Funchal, Madeira

Funchal, Madeira

Funchal, Madeira

Neasa Cumiskey

An Irish tourist was hit by a car while holidaying in a Portuguese territory this week.

The 56-year-old was run over on Monday morning when a driver failed to see them as they reversed on Rua Simplício dos Passos Gouveia, in Funchal, the capital city of Portugal's Madeira archipelago.

Most Watched

Privacy