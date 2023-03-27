| -0.4°C Dublin

latest Irish rugby coach guilty of sexually abusing girl (12) in Mallorca

Paedophile tried to pressure kid to meet him for sex and take part in orgies

The man received a two-year suspended sentence Expand

Alan Sherry

An Irish rugby coach has been convicted of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl he was coaching on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The 28-year-old, who tried to pressure the girl into meeting for sex and take part in orgies, escaped prison after being given a two-year suspended sentence this week.

