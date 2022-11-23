Irish MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace oppose European Parliament resolution to declare Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

The European Parliament today designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a move that was voted against by two Irish MEPs, Mick Wallace and Clare Daly.

Lawmakers in Strasbourg argued Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violate international law.

The move is largely symbolic, though, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up.

MEP Daly indicated in advance of the resolution vote that she would be opposing it.

"This [resolution] does not condone Russia's actions in Ukraine. As I consistently have done, in votes on individual parts, I condemn Russia's invasion and call for a withdrawal. My overall vote is against the improper and unwise call for the use of a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ designation.

"Even the warhawks in the Biden administration have resisted pressure to designate Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism,' because doing so would close off options for negotiating humanitarian and peace efforts. Only a fool does this,” Ms Daly said this afternoon.

The Parliament adopted the resolution by by 494 votes in favour, 58 against with 44 abstentions, and said it came following the “atrocities carried out by Vladimir Putin’s regime against Ukrainian civilians”.

“MEPs highlight that the deliberate attacks and atrocities committed by Russian forces and their proxies against civilians in Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of international and humanitarian law amount to acts of terror and constitute war crimes.

"In light of this, they recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state that “uses means of terrorism,” a statement on behalf of the EU Parliament said.

It was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said: “Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe”.

As the EU currently cannot officially designate states as sponsors of terrorism, Parliament calls on the EU and its member states to put in place the “proper legal framework and consider adding Russia to such a list”.

This would trigger a number of significant restrictive measures against Moscow and have profound restrictive implications for EU relations with Russia, the Parliament said.

“In the meantime, MEPs call on the Council to include the Russian paramilitary organisation ‘the Wagner Group’, the 141st Special Motorized Regiment, also known as the ‘Kadyrovites’, and other Russian-funded armed groups, militias and proxies, on the EU’s terrorist list,” the statement said.

The Parliament also called on the EU to “further isolate Russia internationally”, including when it comes to Russia’s membership of bodies such as the United Nations Security Council.

MEPs also called for diplomatic ties with Russia to be reduced and for EU contacts with official Russian representatives to be kept to the “absolute minimum”.

At the same time, the bloc has already slapped unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.