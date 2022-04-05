Irish media companies link up to help raise funds for Ukraine

While continuing to shine a light on the horrors of the war in Ukraine, national and local media organisations around Ireland have come together to raise funds to help those affected by the conflict.

The major new fundraising initiative, Ireland for Ukraine, includes Mediahuis Ireland – publishers of the Irish Independent and Independent.ie. Others involved include RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

The funds raised will be received by The Community Foundation for Ireland, a charity with 22 years’ experience in philanthropy and grant-making.

Half of the funds will be distributed to the Irish Red Cross, Concern, Unicef and Trócaire. The remainder will be pooled into a fund for grant aid applications available to Irish organisations and local groups assisting Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Ireland.

Already the Government has allocated €5m to Ireland for Ukraine with Taoiseach Micheál Martin congratulating “the national and local media outlets who have worked and cooperated for the first time to enhance the incredible public goodwill and generosity of the Irish public on their determination to aid and assist the people of Ukraine”.

Publisher at Mediahuis Ireland, Peter Vandermeersch said: “The images emerging from Ukraine are hard to look at but impossible to ignore.

“The media has a huge role to play in shining a light on the tragedy of war and explaining the stories by the horrors we now see on a daily basis. But when it comes to Ukraine there is more that we can do.

“That is why Mediahuis Ireland is proud to team up for the first time with colleagues from other organisations to support the Ireland For Ukraine initiative. We will use our platforms to help raise vital funds to help the relief effort for those affected by the conflict, including the thousands of families who find themselves seeking refuge in Ireland.”

Donations can be made online at www.irelandforukraine.ie or by using the Revolut app.

The campaign features a TV and radio advert voiced by Derry Girls actress Siobhán McSweeney that will be supplemented by an extensive digital display campaign and social media campaign.