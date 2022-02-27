Irish man travelling to Ukraine to rescue his family trapped in Kyiv says he is ‘frustrated like hell’ with Irish Government

An Irish businessman is planning to travel to Ukraine on Monday to help his stranded family flee the country.

Kyiv-based Des O’Maonaigh has spent two weeks trying to arrange a visa so his partner Svetlana Shubina, and her son Kirill (14) can leave Ukraine. Svetlana already has a visa for Ireland but an approval for Kirill was delayed with his application caught up in red tape.

Mr O’Maonaigh travelled to Dublin earlier this month to deal with a family emergency and has been unable to arrange for his Svetlana and Kirill to join him since.

By the time Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a waiver for people fleeing Ukraine last Thursday, the country was already under siege and its airspace was closed.

Frustrated with efforts to get Svetlana and Kirill out of Ukraine, Mr O’Maonaigh said he now plans to fly to Poland tomorrow. He will then cross the border into Ukraine.

Mr O’Maonaigh hopes Svetlana and Kirill will be able to meet him in Lviv, 550km west of Kyiv. However, as the situation in Ukraine’s capital gets worse, he fears he may have to travel to Kyiv to be reunited with his family.

“When I get to Lviv we will see what we are doing from there,” Mr O’Maonaigh said.

“I am hoping they will get to Lviv but I’ll decide what we do then when I get there, but if I have to go to Kyiv to get them I will.”

Svetlana and Kirill had to flee their home after fighting broke out because of its proximity to strategic buildings in the capital that have been targeted by Russian attacks. They initially relocated to Svetlana’s parents’ home but had to spend the past few nights in a bomb shelter under a nearby school.

Curfews in the city mean it is now more difficult for them to get out of Kyiv, and the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko has warned anyone who breaches the curfew will be assumed to be working with Russian forces.

Mr O’Maonaigh said he is frustrated with efforts to get the necessary paperwork and complained of a lack of urgency within the Department of Foreign Affairs to deal with the application, despite assurances families of Irish people in Ukraine would have visas dealt with quickly.

Svetlana completed the application and it was acknowledged by the Department of Foreign Affairs on February 15 and was asked to bring Kirill’s documents for processing three days later.

Five days later, the day before Ukraine was attacked, they came back to Svetlana with a query. She was unable to get the passport back from the Irish embassy until lunchtime last Thursday.

“Kiev was under attack from that morning and it was worse the following day so there was no possibility they could leave,” Mr O’Maonaigh said.

“I am frustrated like hell. I feel we were given the run around. It could have been sorted so much quicker. The main focus now is how do I get them out of there.”

When contacted for comment The Department of Justice spokesperson said: “For confidentiality reasons, the Department cannot comment on individual cases.

“Prior to the lifting of the visa requirement for Ukraine nationals, the Department of Justice, in co-operation with the Department of Foreign Affairs, was working to ensure that it assisted Irish citizens and their family members in Ukraine speedily and with flexibility.

“The immediate lifting of visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland announced by Minister McEntee yesterday will streamline and support the swift exit of both the Ukrainian family members of Irish citizens, and the family members of people from Ukraine who are resident in Ireland. It will apply as an emergency measure to all Ukrainians travelling to Ireland and is a humanitarian response to the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine.”

Mr O’Maonaigh said he would like to see a minute’s silence held at Ireland’s rugby international with Italy today in respect of those killed in Ukraine. He also called for Russia’s ambassador to Ireland to be expelled from the country.