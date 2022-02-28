Irish man living in Kyiv prepares to patrol the city he calls home as Russian forces advance

A Dubliner is set to patrol with Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Unit today in Kyiv, as he defends the city he calls home.

Mr Niland (49) who founded and runs a suicide prevention helpline in Kyiv, is one of between 70 and around 90 Irish people who chose to stay in Ukraine despite Irish Government calls to leave the country before the Russian invasion unfolded.

Mr Niland has lived in Ukraine for 19 years and is today preparing to defend Kyiv.

“I just went down to collect some water. At four o'clock this afternoon I'm going to be standing on patrol alongside our Territorial Defence Unit, that's looking after our block of the region, where I live”, Mr Niland told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1.

“I continue to be outraged at what Vladimir Putin is attempting to do to this country.

“The booms of explosions that we've learned to expect sporadically over the last five days, have been non stop.

“Sometimes I hear bursts of small arms fire. I'm a very avid consumer of the news. And in fact, I'm a writer on Ukrainian affairs as well.

“I will do what I can to help to defend this place where I live, but I'm looking at the wider picture across Ukraine.

“Ukrainian people will resist and they will resist in a multitude of ways - one is civil disobedience.”

Mr Niland added: “We're seeing ordinary people, unarmed people, trying to turn things around. They’re singing the national anthem in front of occupied administration buildings down in the south of the country.

“Extraordinary people in extraordinary circumstances are showing incredible resilience and bravery, right across this country.

“It's an amazing thing to see and everybody should be in awe of Ukraine and what Ukrainians are doing right now.”